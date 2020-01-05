advertisement

A shot by Mick Jones in the sideline, his looped cross into the penalty area and Allan “Sniffer” Clarkes header who took the time to hit the mark and win the match. The 1972 final was named Leeds United and Connect Arsenal forever.

The television coverage of the Monday meeting in the Emirates is undoubtedly initiated by footage from the day Leeds won the FA Cup for the first and only time in club history. Billy Bremner, Charlie George, Don Revie, Bertie Mee and others played football a long time ago, but the days when Leeds and Arsenal met regularly were almost as far away. It was April 2004 when they last faced 5-0 success and four goals from Thierry Henry in Highbury in the Premier League as the team headed for Invincibles’ title win against a competitor who defeated the divisions and went bankrupt wanted to be.

Henry returned to Arsenal at short notice from the New York Red Bulls, scoring the winning goal at the club’s last clash, a third-round game in January 2012 and his goal from his favorite left-back and goalkeeper in Leeds, Andy Lonergan had driven Gunners fans into happier times. However, Leeds has suffered much more and much longer.

long absence

The Premier League missed them as a Nordic powerhouse and they missed being in the top league very much. While Manchester City fans could remember the lower league days as life-affirming proof of authenticity, the past 16 years have been shocking for Leeds. Andrea Radrizzani is the third owner of the club since the last visit to the Emirates. Marcelo Bielsa is a 10th manager.

The specter of this long absence from the elite is likely to remain with this reunification. The FA Cup is not a priority for Leeds in the distance, especially not under the reduced conditions of the tournament in 2020. Bielsa’s team ended its festive schedule as the championship winner with a 9-point cushion for the pursuers Brentford and Nottingham Forest Echos Jiggles that have cost them automatic transportation last season.

A 5-4 win in Birmingham on December 29th was the only win after five games, and Leeds was lucky that the other pacemakers West Brom, with whom they gave a nervous 1-1 error-ridden draw on New Year’s Day shared, won collapsed while these pursuers were equally inconsistent.

“It’s an official commitment,” said Bielsa last weekend when asked about his commitment to the FA Cup. “We have to prepare as usual,” he continued, confirming important changes, including breaks for Hélder Costa in attack and Stuart Dallas, the midfielder who scored a goal in Birmingham and made a late equalizer in Preston on St. Stephen’s Day, as well as debuts for Illan Meslier and Robbie Gotts a 19 year old goalkeeper and a 20 year old defender.

Leeds cannot dare to water down his hunt for automatic transportation. In five previous play-off attempts due to the defeat against Charlton in May 1987, Leeds could not always win the promotion. Nine-goal thrillers in St. Andrews are unsustainable for a club that is so prone to heebie jeebies in the late season. Not even Biela’s most capable admirers have resolved the historical problems of his teams in order to survive a full season with the intensity he prescribed.

Later winner

Mikel Arteta played in this game in 2012 and his return to Arsenal has already had an impact on the recall of Eddie Nketiah from his Elland Road loan. Nketiah scored important goals earlier in the season, including a late win against Brentford on his championship bow, but fell off the top. “When you talk to players who had him as a coach, the words they have for him are always positive,” said Arteta about Bielsa, but despite his connection with Pep Guardiola, the most prominent member of the Bielsa club admiration, Nketiah becomes no longer learn at the feet of the Argentine master. Finding another striker to relieve Patrick Bamford for the remaining 20 championship games is a big concern for Bielsa and football director Victor Orta.

If the climb is to succeed – and should remain -, Bielsa must do justice to the daunting precedents. The two previous managers who promoted Leeds to the top league subsequently led the club to a championship title. It took Don Revie five years to 1969 and Howard Wilkinson only two when Leeds won the last First Division title in 1992. There are no such expectations for Bielsa, as Leeds doesn’t have the finances to make such a leap. The mere return of Leeds to the Premier League would give him something close to the status of those predecessors. The FA Cup will likely have to serve as a victim of this mission.



