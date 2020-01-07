advertisement

Pool Three leaders Ulster appear to be getting their money’s worth on their group-defining Champions Cup visit to Clermont Auvergne, as Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have all been classified as ready to play.

Ulster’s chances of winning five out of five wins in Europe in the hostile Stade Marcel-Michelin and winning the qualification for the second season in a row were increased because all three key players are doing well.

Coetzee missed the 38:17 loss to Munster in the Kingspan last weekend after sending out a concussion the similarly violent result for Connacht the week before after a serious collision with the former Ulster prop Paddy McAllister.

The South African’s aggressive presence is crucial to the province’s chances in the penultimate group game in Clermont, which is just one point behind Ulster and whose only defeat in the pool was the narrow defeat in Belfast last November.

Cooney, whose superb form continued last Friday when he scored 18 points against Munster and won against Conor Murray of Ireland, was knocked out late in the game due to a head injury.

There were no problems with the Scrumhalf’s HIA and he was able to train Billy Burns extensively again in a profitable half-back partnership for head coach Dan McFarland and presumably work together again.

Peace of mind

Murphy has not played for Ulster since the 34:10 victory over Harlequins in the stoop last month and could not be selected against Munster due to illness.

Though Ulster’s previous trip to France at Racing 92 ended badly in October 2018, there is still confidence that the situation will change as the northern province struggles against them after seven wins in their last eight games and only three defeats, a total of 14 played matches.

A win in Clermont, where Ulster has played before and was badly beaten, would open the way to seal an important home quarter-final from the province’s last pool game at home against Bath.

The home European form of the French club was quite eye-catching as they accumulated over 100 points in the encounters with Harlequins and Bath and scored 20 attempts in four cup games, a feat that only the already qualified Leinster has accomplished.

“In terms of performance, we have probably seen a steady increase in performance quality,” said Ulster competence trainer Dan Soper.

“We have the opportunity to reach a home quarter-finals in Europe, which would be pretty great. We have a lot of experienced people we can rely on and it is (playing Clermont) something that we will enjoy. We will accept it and look forward to it.

“They are a damn good team and if we are not on the money it will go to the last game (against Bath). To put us in a great position we will probably have to win both,” he said.

