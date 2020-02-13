We know that Marc Jacobs likes to bring celebrities to his shows and that he has an affinity for vintage influences. The designer’s fall collection 20, which he showed on Wednesday evening at the end of New York Fashion Week, was both – and much more.

With a dance performance mixed with the participants on the floor of Park Avenue Armory, the show initially seemed confusing, but ultimately charming, and even freed itself from the calm of the week.

Miley Cyrus on Marc Jacobs’ runway show in Fall 20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Let’s get Miley out of the way. The star walked alongside another model, wearing black tailored trousers, a black bra, and black leather gloves combined with black, pointed patent leather pumps, as well as a black and white animal-themed coat and a leather bag in one hand. As striking as it looked, the ensemble was out of place amid such strong vintage motifs, such as the candy-colored skirt suits with matching tights (worn over pumps, with protruding high-heeled shoes) – or the beehive pearl dress and sultry cocktail lounge by Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid at Marc Jacobs falls ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection felt special, just like all Jacobs runway shows felt special and heartwarming. A chewing gum pink skirt suit, Hadid’s white leather gloves and the pointed pumps and ballerinas, which are worn with socks, all read like antique pieces, relics from another time – but not bad.

In the age of Instagram with its flat influencer poses and postings without real emotions, history and nostalgia are the lifelines of fashion and anchors for the future. Jacobs knows that this won’t change that quickly.

An abstract coat with an animal motif, socks and ballerinas in vintage style by Marc Jacobs in autumn 20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pink skirt suit and red boots at Marc Jacobs fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock