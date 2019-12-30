advertisement

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to extend his contract at Camp Nou.

Sport reports that club officials have begun negotiations with the goalkeeper’s representative to offer him a new deal that runs until June 2025.

The extension means Ter Stegen has the longest contract of any current first team squad and confirms his status as one of the team’s most important players.

It is not expected to have any problems with the negotiations as Barca tries to secure the long-term future of Germany’s internationals.

Ter Stegen has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Camp Nou, and there have been rumors of interest during the Christmas period.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich are all very fond of the goalkeeper, who may have accelerated Barca’s desire to extend the 27-year-old.

