Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says his team has many improvements to make after moving to a 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

Germany were one of Barca’s top performers in Mestalla, saving a penalty from Maxi Gomez and removing a series of other important stops.

Saturday’s result is a first loss for new manager Quique Setien, and Ter Stegen offered his thoughts after the game.

“The truth is we don’t have that many chances. We wanted to try and hurt them but we have to improve in different aspects.

“In these kinds of games you always have to look at what we did well and what we did badly. We have to keep working hard to achieve the level we want.”

Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona returned to action Thursday in the Del Cup against Leganes. Ter Stegen will likely start again in that match with Neto out with a sprained leg.

