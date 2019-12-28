advertisement

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly drawing interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the three clubs have already announced their interest in the German goalkeeper to see if he has any interest in leaving Camp Nou.

Bayern want a replacement for Manuel Neuer who looks very funny given the way they relied on their goalkeeper Ter Stegen in the line of who should be Germany’s No.1

Serie A Juventus champions are also in the market for a replacement for Gigi Buffon, though they will have to sell to be able to allow the Barcelona goalkeeper.

The third club mentioned are PSG who are looking to the future to find out if Ter Stegen could be an option going forward.

As for Barca, they reportedly see Ter Stegen as “untouchable” and are keen to extend his deal next year.

The German is reportedly ready to see the rest of his career at Barca, but he wants to be part of a competitive team that will fight for titles at home and abroad.

