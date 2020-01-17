advertisement

Marc-Andre ter Stegen says new manager Quique Setien is trying to change things in Barcelona after replacing Ernesto Valverde as manager.

Setien has had players working hard on training this week. They had a double session on Tuesday and will also train on Sunday before their clash with Granada.

Ter Stegen says the team is doing its best to implement the new man’s ideas and hopes that the team will continue to enjoy a successful campaign.

advertisement

“We have a new coach who is trying to change some things, everybody has his football idea, we’re listening, we’re trying to do what they ask and give him everything to make it possible.

“We really want to stay at the top of La Liga and advance to the Champions League. We have a long way to go and will give the best version. Let’s go for everything.”

Source | Beat Deportivo

It has been a busy week in Barcelona with the change in management, and Sunday’s match will be eagerly awaited as we finally get to see the team in action under Setien.

advertisement