Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil has signed a Network Direct Script agreement with Fox, which the network announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, she will develop and write a new script series for Fox that will produce the network.

The new deal builds on Fox’s strategy to bypass the traditional studio network model by entering into development deals directly with developers. Last summer, Fox Entertainment signed a similar network direct deal with “Criminal Minds” and “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis.

“Mara is a truly talented writer with a strong point of view,” said Michael Thorn, Fox ‘president of entertainment. “From” Girlfriends “to” The Game “to” Being Mary Jane “, she is a proven hit maker with the unique ability to write both comedy and drama. Since FOX Entertainment was founded, we have chosen to work with Working with the best and smartest, and no one can illustrate this better than Mara Brock Akil. “

In addition to the acclaimed UPN series “Girlfriends” and her spin-off “The Game”, Brock Akil’s credits also include the BET drama “Being Mary Jane”, “Black Lightning” by The CW and “Love Is__” by OWN Game ” is currently under development at The CW.

She is resumed by Morris Yorn’s lawyer Stephen Barnes.

