In the first episode of the most recent season of “Derry Girls”, the sitcom about Catholic schoolgirls who grew up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, at the end of the Troubles, an effort is made to bring Derry’s teenage girls together. A group of local Protestant boys is transported by bus to a nearby school, and students are asked to write their similarities and differences on a blackboard. They start big (“Protestants are British and Catholics are Irish!”, Someone shouts) and end up small (“Catholics have more freckles!”; “Protestants hate ABBA!”) Up that the board is full of differences. No similarities.

“It touched me so much,” said Alistair Hamill, who teaches teens the same age in Lurgan, about 45 minutes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, recently. Hamill is fifty-one years old, and is great, with a shock of white hair. He moved to Lurgan in 1992, several years before the Good Friday agreement brought temporary peace to the region. He took up a post at Lurgan College, a Protestant-majority red-brick school founded in the 1870s, with some trepidation. Because it was built before the city was segregated, the school is located on the Catholic side of the city, and Hamill, housed in nearby teachers’ facilities, often felt nervous about its safety. During the disturbances, the county of Armagh, where Lurgan is located, suffered five hundred and twenty deaths, more than anywhere else than in Belfast. The so-called tit-to-tat murders filled the news: one day in Belfast in 1998, a Protestant was shot dead in his carpet store and, hours later, in retaliation, a Catholic taxi driver been killed. Six months before Hamill’s arrival in Lurgan, a bomb from the Irish Republican Army destroyed several buildings in the city center. “Totally wiped out,” said Hamill. “And that was my introduction to Lurgan.”

Today, Lurgan is an essentially calm town of about thirty-five thousand inhabitants, divided between Protestants and Catholics. There is a main street lined with shops and restaurants and filled with festive lights during the holiday season. There are no walls of peace separating the two populations, as there are in Belfast, but evidence of Lurgan’s past is everywhere, if you know where to look. An invisible line runs down Union Street, in the center of the city, dividing Catholics and Protestants. They have housing, schools, sports fields and separate green spaces. Most shops and restaurants close at 5 p.m., a practice designed to avoid violent outbursts late at night, although it also leaves the streets strangely dark and empty. It is possible for a Catholic teenager to go to university without having met a Protestant of her age. “Even if they wanted to meet up one night in their own city,” said Hamill, “Where are they going to go?”

Recently, in the frantic perspective of Brexit, the divide has been made more visible. In Lurgan, as elsewhere in Northern Ireland, party allegiance tends to fall in the religious sense. During my visit at the beginning of December, just before the general elections in the United Kingdom, posters for the DUP, or the Democratic Unionist Party, which has always fought to maintain close links with the United Kingdom, were hung in the Protestant area. Signs for Sinn Féin, the Irish Republican Party, which wants a united Ireland, were hung in Catholic neighborhoods. (The Sinn Féin signs were written in English and Irish; the Irish Language Act, which would make Irish a second official language, has become another lightning rod to debate the future of the region.) De many Catholics in the region feared that Brexit would involve a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which would undermine the Good Friday agreement. Boris Johnson’s new plan could instead put an economic border in the Irish Sea, cutting Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, exasperating many Protestants.

Uncertainty has rekindled questions of identity in the region which otherwise might have continued to decline, slowly, in the past. In April, in Derry, a reporter named Lyra McKee was killed in a riot. In July, police intercepted a bomb at Craigavon, on the outskirts of Lurgan, which was allegedly placed by Continuity I.R.A. In Lurgan, old fears of violence are resurfacing. “There is most certainly still an underlying fear current,” said Michael Walters, a police officer who has served the area for ten years.

At Lurgan College, in addition to teaching geography, Hamill oversees the school’s shared education program, as part of an initiative across Northern Ireland to bring together Protestant and Catholic youth. Last year, he recruited Hannah Murtagh, professor of geography and religion at St. Ronan’s College, a Catholic school in the city, to participate in a mapping project. Walters signed on to help. One snowy day, they hired a bus and took forty-five students to visit Lurgan, stopping at sites that make sense for each community. Some of the stops were obviously related to the unrest, such as an I.R.A. memorial, but others not: a section of a public park, the city center. Students were asked to rate how safe they felt at each location, anonymously, on an app on their phone. They created a map of their fears in real time and then analyzed the data. The end product was a rendering of the city’s sectarian segregation. Students discovered that Protestant and Catholic adolescents could identify the invisible city line and felt uncomfortable when crossing. All of the students felt comfortable in both schools, which felt like neutral territory. This is not the case in a dimly lit underground passage outside of St. Ronan’s, where everyone wanted to go out.

Students recorded their reactions at various Lurgan sites, creating a map of their fears in real time. The final product was a rendering of the city’s sectarian segregation. Source: Esri

After the broadcast of the project, three student representatives, as well as Hamill, Murtagh and Walters, were improbably invited to a conference in San Diego, where they presented the project at a conference, before nineteen thousand people. In a video of the presentation, the students seem a little shocked to be there, but they are serious about the data. “We can see the clusters of surveys that were collected at each location, which I will analyze next,” said Leon Van Der Westhuizen, then thirteen years old. (“We did a lot of practice,” he told me later. “It was still a little scary.”) “As geographers and citizen scientists, our data adds another layer on top census data, representing our lived experiences, ”said Hannah Trew, of Lurgan College. She mentioned her presenting colleague, Aiesha Mouhsine, who was wearing a red jacket from St. Ronan. “Aiesha and I are the same age, we live in the same city,” she said. “However, without this project, we would never have met.”

Almost a year after the study, on a bright, cold morning last month, Hamill and Murtagh decided to repeat it. This time they were working with researchers at Queen’s University in Belfast, and they had refined some of their questions, including adding options for gender and age. They brought together a new set of students from each school into a class at Lurgan High School. Laminated posters on the wall listed desirable character traits (“nice”, “sensitive”) and translations of the word “welcome”. Hamill, who was wearing a suit, addressed the group. He described the route, which was to run fifteen stops and end at Lurgan College, where they would analyze the data. He asked the students to be honest with their answers. He became a little moved. “The people who make decisions really listen,” he said. “You have a voice today, and I think it’s extremely exciting.” The students, in their uniforms, moved uncomfortably, then formed groups, two Protestants and two Catholics each, and left for the bus.

The first stop was a community center on the Protestant side of town. It was decorated with a large plaque for the Ulster Volunteer Force (U.V.F.), a loyalist paramilitary organization which is now classified as a terrorist group by the United Kingdom. During the unrest, the U.V.F. laid bombs and organized targeted attacks, killing approximately five hundred people, before officially downgrading its weapons in 2009. The building was squat and on the main road outside the city, with cars whistling. Under the U.V.F. sign was a poster for the Craigavon ​​Protestant Boys Flute Band, created in 1966, with the inscription “Our only crime is loyalty”. Students recorded their emotional responses on their phones. Later, near the entrance to a large public park, we stopped at another memorial in Ulster. Laura Butler, a cheerful seventeen-year-old from Lurgan College, who had two pencils in her blazer pocket, said she felt great. “Wherever we have been so far, we have been on our side, you know what I mean?”, She said. Scott Morrow, who wore a “Head Boy” badge, said: “We are so used to it. Our elementary school is right on the road. “

