Following the crash of Flight 752 killed the wife and son of his colleague Michael McCain, chief executive of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., took to Twitter Sunday night to advise the Trump administration on escalating tensions with Iran.

“I’m very angry and time is not making me any less angry,” McCain wrote on the official Maple Leaf Foods Twitter account. “An MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a series of unnecessary, irresponsible events in Iran.”

McCain is at the helm of a large Canadian meat processing empire, with 12,500 employees and manufacturing facilities in Canada and the US, including a planned $ 310 million Indiana-based protein plant.

Never mentioning Donald Trump – referring to him instead as “a narcissist in Washington” – McCain criticized the president’s abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal and the recent US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated with rocket attacks on US military positions in Iraq, then hours later, Iran fired on Flight 752 Ukrainian Airlines, killing 176, most of them en route to Canada via Kiev. After initially denying any involvement, Iran agreed on Friday to crash the plane, calling it a “catastrophic mistake” caused by human error.

“The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians unnecessarily lost their lives in cross-fire, “McCain said. The Canadian government has since last updated its figure to 57 Canadians killed.

“We are in mourning and I am alive,” McCain wrote.

Iran admitted on Saturday that it accidentally hit the plane in which 57 Canadians died, mostly of Iranian origin.

Iran said its air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile attacks on US targets in Iraq.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday told a vigil for some of those killed in the disaster that he would “pursue justice and responsibility” for what happened.

