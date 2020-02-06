advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally solved their problems by swapping for LA Kings goalkeeper Jack Campbell and striker Kyle Clifford.

The Toronto Maple Leafs desperately needed a goalkeeper. It was the worst kept secret in the NHL. Frederik Andersen’s injury forced the Leafs to hand. In the meantime, the Los Angeles Kings were open to moving a goalkeeper. The two teams decided to help each other as the LA Kings swapped goalkeeper Jack Campbell and striker Kyle Clifford for the Leafs.

In return, Toronto relinquished striker Trevor Moore from 2020 and conditional striker from 2021.

However, the general conditions for the 2021 third place winner are somewhat interesting. There are two conditions. The first is that Campbell wins six games, the other when the Leafs sign Clifford again. If either is hit, the kings will score a second round goal in 2021. The tip remains a third-round goal if neither is hit.

Maple Leafs Get

G Jack Campbell

F Kyle Clifford

Get kings

F Trevor Moore

2020 Get 3rd round

2021 3rd election round (conditional)

The Kings keep 50% of Clifford’s salary, so his cap is $ 800,000. Clifford will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Campbell has a $ 675,000 cap hit

This season, its two-year extension begins with an annual cap hit of $ 1.65 million.

MAPLE LEAVES

This was a necessary trade for the Leafs. Michael Hutchinson just didn’t cut it. The Leafs only needed him as an NHL backup, but he couldn’t. Hutchinson has cost her several games this season, including two in a row against the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Campbell doesn’t have his best season, but he had an excellent season last year. He’s saved .900% this season, despite doing so behind a leaky Kings defense. Last season, Campbell achieved an impressive 0.928% saving in 31 games. Ironically, this is not even the first time that Dubas has acted for him. Dubas acted for him when he was the GM of Sault Ste. Marie greyhounds.

Clifford is essentially the same player as Moore. He actually suits the Leafs a little better because Moore is talented but doesn’t fit so well in the fourth row. And because of the depth of the leafs forward, Moore would never be more than a fourth liner for them. Clifford should be an upgrade for him, though it’s not Moore’s fault.

Most importantly, the Leafs found a way to find their way in the space storm. This deal is financially the same, provided they send Hutchinson down. Trading with Campbell is low risk, but when he returns to his last season, it is nothing to forego two lottery tickets for him and Clifford.

GREAT: B. This trade should have been made earlier, but it is difficult not to like this trade for the Leafs.

LA KINGS

This trade gives the kings two additional picks for the third round and possibly even one for the second round. Clifford was a fan favorite with the LA Kings, but trading with him makes sense all over the world. He would be an unrestricted free agent anyway. If you like him so much, you could sign him again and again this off-season. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the kings did.

Now let’s talk about why this trade is so important to the kings. The move from Campbell opens up a space for Calvin Petersen. The kings would inevitably move a goalkeeper at the start of the 2020-21 season. Campbell’s struggles made him unnecessary and now the kings can see what they have in Petersen.

GREAT: B +. I’m a little surprised that the LA Kings only picked a third round for Campbell, but his struggles this season certainly didn’t help.

