advertisement

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares each had one goal and one assist, and Frederick Andersen stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored a goal for Toronto, which extended his point line to eight games (7-0-1). Nylander extended his goal to four games.

The Maple Leafs, who only won for the fourth time in their last 13 meetings against the Wild, also improved to 13-4-1 under coach Sheldon Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock on November 20.

advertisement

Ryan Suter scored for Minnesota (10-4-3 at home), and Devan Dubnyk finished with 25 defenses.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead at the 5:55 mark of the first period when Kerfoot scored once on a Tavares feed from the left circle for his seventh goal of the season. It was also the 100th point of Kerfoot’s career.

Nylander made it 2-0 just before the end of the period, catching an attack of a Matthews shot near the crease and passing it to Dubnyk for his 17th goal of the season.

Matthews extended Toronto’s lead to 3-0 midway through the second period with a goal of the game. He covered an ice pass from Nylander from the bottom of the circle right for his 27th goal of the season.

Suter put Minnesota on the scoreboard just over three minutes later with a game goal, firing a shot from the left crossing a screen from Mikko Koivu and the Andersen blockers side for his sixth goal of the season.

The Wild drew Dubnyk with 2:20 to go and managed just one hit on goal before Tavares sealed the victory with an empty net, his 16th of the season, with 25 seconds left.

– Starting the media level

advertisement