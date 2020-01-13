advertisement

The CEO of Maple Leaf Foods spoke on Sunday against the US government, days after an Iranian missile accidentally struck a life-size plane, killing all 176 people on board – including the family of a company employee.

Michael McCain said in a series of tweets that time since Wednesday’s clash has not quelled his anger over what he describes as “an unnecessary, irresponsible event in Iran”.

“US Government leaders unrestrained by checks / balances put forward a poorly conceived plan to divert concentration from political problems. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world has found a way to control it; perfect, but by most accounts it was the right direction, “he wrote, saying he felt” a narcissist in Washington “destabilized the region.

The tweets were sent from the official packaged meat company account, though McCain characterized them as “personal reflections”.

I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry and time is not making me less angry. An MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a series of unnecessary, irresponsible events in Iran …

– Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

The aircraft was accidentally shot minutes after leaving an airport on the outskirts of Tehran.

Iran mistakenly dropped the Ukrainian flight as Tehran began to retaliate after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq to shelter US forces. The ballistic missile attack, which did not cause casualties, was a response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a US aircraft attack in Baghdad.

They were retaliating for the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, a drastic step that triggered an immediate response across the Middle East and put the US and Iran in a state of war.

Iran has acknowledged that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid rising tensions with the United States after first setting off the crash in a mechanical failure.

US President Donald Trump at one point said the four US embassies were under potential threat when he approved of Soleimani’s assassination, but Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said openly Sunday that he had seen no hard evidence of that.

The return leg raises questions about the extent of the threat Trump outlined last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Iran should take full responsibility for the plane crash, which carried 138 passengers aboard Canada, including 57 Canadian nationals. He said it should include a thorough and credible investigation. But he is reluctant to blame the clashes on Americans.

“I think it is too soon to draw any conclusions or blame or responsibility in any proportion,” he told reporters last week.

McCain, meanwhile, said he is still struggling with the death of his colleague’s wife and 11-year-old son.

“We are in mourning and I am alive,” he wrote.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

