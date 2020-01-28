advertisement

Parts of Tayside and Fife are among the most deprived areas in the whole of Scotland.

The figures were revealed in the latest Scottish Multiple Deprivation Index (SIMD) findings released on Tuesday.

The Buckhaven, Denbeath and Muiredge area of ​​Fife has been ranked as the fifth most deprived area in all of Scotland, with Linlathen and Midcraigie in Dundee the ninth.

advertisement

SIMD figures are collected by dividing Scotland into 6,976 small areas of between 700 and 800 people called “data areas”.

An interactive SIMD statistics map can be found by clicking here.

A number of them in Tayside and Fife fell into the ‘poorest 5%’ category in all of Scotland.

The Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Leven, Methil, Kennoway, Ballingry and Arbroath regions also fell into this bracket.

In Dundee, parts of Douglas, Whitfield, Hilltown, Menzieshill, Lochee, Downfield, St Mary’s, Claverhouse and Fintry fell into the same category.

Buckhaven, the fifth most disadvantaged area, is located less than 30 kilometers from St Andrews South West, ranked 24th least disadvantaged.

In Dundee, 72 out of 188 areas were among the 20% most disadvantaged in Scotland, with around one fifth of the areas in Fife.

Stockbridge in Edinburgh was designated as the least disadvantaged part of the country, followed closely by the West End (north) and Midstocket regions of Aberdeen.

Stonehaven (north) has been ranked as the 21st least disadvantaged part of Scotland.

According to SIMD figures, the 10 most deprived areas in Scotland are:

Greenock City Center

Cartyne West and Haghill, Glasgow

Paisley Ferguslie (S01012068)

Alloa South and East

Buckhaven, Denbeath and Muiredge (Fife)

Cliftonville, North Lanakrshire

Paisley Ferguslie (S01012067)

Inverness Merkinch

Linlathen and Midcraigie, Dundee

Barlanark North and Easterhouse South, Glasgow

The statistics take into account “multiple deprivation” and do not focus only on income and employment. Factors taken into account also include access to services, health, quality of education, crime and housing.

SIMD is a tool used to identify the regions of Scotland where people are most disadvantaged “in all aspects of their lives”. It allows organizations to focus their efforts on the areas that need the most help and investment.

Aileen Campbell, the Scottish government’s secretary of communities, said that more than £ 1.6 billion has been invested in supporting low-income households in the past year.

“We are fighting against the underlying causes of poverty, including rising wages and improving our physical and social environments,” she said.

“We protect the most vulnerable by providing free school meals, prescriptions, travel with great deals and free personal care, and almost doubling free hours.

“This approach is based on decisive health actions to combat alcohol consumption, reduce smoking rates, encourage active living and healthy eating.”

To learn more about this story, read Wednesday’s Mail.

advertisement