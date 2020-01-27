advertisement

The former Toy R Us store in Leicester could be turned into a leisure complex based on the TV show Ninja Warrior.

The toy retailer closed its branch in St George’s Retail Park in March 2018 after the company went bankrupt with an unpaid VAT invoice of £ 15 million.

advertisement

The unit has since been vacant, but plans have now been made to return the site to service.

Orijar Active has housing plans with Leicester City Council which, if approved, would see the old store reorganized and reopened, creating 10 jobs.

Documents sent to planners say, “The Ninja Warrior facility will be one of many facilities operating across the UK with indoor adventure parks located in Stoke-on-Trent, Wigan, Gloucester, Cardiff and a park aquatic in Windsor.

Toys ‘R’ Us at St George’s Retail Park closed in 2018

“Indoor obstacle courses are for all ages and abilities, drawing inspiration from the successful ITV Ninja Warrior UK program.

“The business operates through reservations, including parties such as birthdays, groups and corporate events, as well as walk-in sessions.”

What the store would look like

(Image: change usage)

He adds: “These facilities should be accessible and adapted to their destination, attracting participants from outside Leicester as well as communities at the neighborhood level.

“Facilities like this bring benefits to the community through inspiration to become active, more often, improving mental and physical well-being, especially among the younger generations.”

Toys R Us employed 3,200 people across the UK before it disappeared, but had struggled to compete with online retailers who didn’t have overhead.

.

advertisement