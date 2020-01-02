advertisement

Eden’s Zero and Fairy Tail inventor Hiro Mashima ended the year 2019 with a teaser for fans and thanked the fans for their support and for “many surprising announcements” in 2020.

The playful, mysterious message was shared in a tweet by Mashima on the last day of 2019. According to a translation by Crunchyroll, he asked the fans for their further support in the new year:

今年 今年 も 応 あ あ り ！！！！！！！ … https://pic.twitter.com/R2

– 真 真 ヒ ヒ (@hiro_mashima) December 31, 2019

“Thank you again for your support this year! There will be many surprising announcements next year. I look forward to your continued support! Happy New!”

In addition, Mashima shared an original illustration on the occasion of the calendar rolling into Japan in the new year:

Happy New Year!

– 真 真 ヒ ヒ (@hiro_mashima) December 31, 2019

Mashima was busy in 2019. He worked on Eden’s Zero and the crossover title HERO’S with his characters from Fairy Tail and Rave. Both titles are published in Weekly Shonen Magazine.

An anime adaptation of Mashima’s Fairy Tail was broadcast last year. The show ended in September.

A Fairy Tail RPG for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam is currently under development.

It is expected to be released on March 19, 2020.

What surprises does Mashima have for fans in 2020?

