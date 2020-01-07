advertisement

(Reuters Health) – More than three-quarters of commercial gyms surveyed offered tanning beds, undermining public health warnings about the dangers of home tanning, according to a study of Sh’s three biggest fitness chains. BA’s.

Tanning beds are known to increase the risk of skin cancers, including deadly melanoma, but little is known about how common they are in gyms, the study authors wrote in the JAMA Network Open.

Tanning beds are categorized as Group 1 carcinogens, on the same level as tobacco and plutonium, said lead study author Sherry Pagoto, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

“Consumers look to gyms to help them develop a healthy lifestyle,” Pagoto told Reuters Health in an email. By offering tanning beds, gyms are basically putting a “health halo” on equipment, she said.

Previous research showing a link between physical activity and the risks of melanoma got Pagoto and her colleagues thinking about the implications of fitness tanning beds on physically active people.

To investigate, they identified three of the six largest national fitness chains – Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Gym Gold – and contacted sites in all five U.S. regions.

“We phoned 1,927 gyms from these chains in 33 states to find out if they provided tanning beds. We found that 78% of them had options,” Pagoto said.

Overall, the authors found 4660 tanning beds in 1,347 gyms.

“This is a lot of tanning beds! This is surprising because our sense was that the tanning industry was in decline, but it seems to have just shifted to new environments, with the most common gyms,” Pagoto said.

This study highlights a lesser known aspect of the excise tax on indoor baths of the Affordable Care Act, said dermatologist Dr. Sara Hogan for Reuters Health.

“In the 10 years since the act was passed, thousands of home tanning salons across the country have been shut down, reducing access to tanning and harmful extensions of it,” said Hogan, of the University of California, Los Angeles and David Geffen School e Medicine, which was not part of the study.

However, the home tanning tax does not apply if offered through a qualified physical fitness facility.

“Such facilities are tax-exempt as long as their primary focus is promoting physical training and fitness, indoor tanning is an unfounded part of the business, members are not charged for tanning visits, and the service is not exclusively advertised,” she explained. .

While the study looked at only three fitness chains in 33 states and the District of Columbia, Hogan said the findings were troubling because most of the gyms surveyed had tanning beds.

“This approach to home tanning is wider than the medical and public health community might think.”

The authors acknowledge that their focus on only three chains is a limitation of the study. Although their results suggest that current legislation may not be sufficient to regulate tanning services, they conclude.

The good news, Pagoto said, is that some fitness chains do not include tanning beds in their business model, giving consumers a choice.

“It would be wild if gyms installed cigarette machines. It’s just as wild that they have tanning beds,” she added.

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/36fTRGL JAMA Network Open, online December 20, 2019.

