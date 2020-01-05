advertisement

The patriots who drove home to Tennessee last night were one of the most surprising results of the recent past, and as many have written, this could mean the end of the Brady-Belichick run in New England.

It also aired on CBS in prime time, and considering all factors, the audience was probably always large. The numbers are today, and indeed they were. About CBS Sports PR that announced audience heights:

The NFC ON CBS aired the AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 4th (8:25 a.m. – 11:28 p.m. ET) Number of viewers with the most watched AFC wild card game in prime time in nine years.



advertisement

The Tennessee-New England game last night was seen by an average of 31.418 million viewers. + 23% from last year’s L.A. Chargers-Baltimore game (25.468 million; 13: 06-4: 27 p.m., ET; 01/06/19 on CBS) and + 7% from last year’s wild card playoff game in prime time (29.468 million; Seattle-Dallas; 05/01/19 at FOX).

Spectators of the game reached with 34.279 million viewers from 11: 00-11: 15 a.m., ET.

Although the CBS release ignored the valuation itself (high on PR ratings!), Early returns on this front were also more than solid, as Sports Media Watch noted:

The Titans Patriots AFC wild card game on Saturday received an average rating of 17.1 and reached 31.42 million viewers on CBS. This is the top rated wild card game on Saturday since 2016 (Steelers-Bengals: 17.5) and the most viewed since 2014 (Saints-Eagles: 34.36 million).

Tennessee’s outrage, which peaked with 34.28 million viewers from 11 p.m. to 11 p.m. (CET), caused the fifth largest wild card Saturday audience since the current broadcast format began in 2002.

…

Ratings increased 8% and viewership increased 7% from Seahawks cowboys to FOX last year (15.9, 29.38 million) and 34% and 38% from Falcons Rams to NBC in 2018 (12, 8, 22.82 million).

Compared to last year’s wild card game on CBS, Chargers-Ravens in the early Sunday window, ratings increased by 11% (from 15.4) and viewership by 24% (from 25.38 million).

The high ratings offered by the angry victory (and a rare appearance by the patriots in the wild card round that they hadn’t played in since 2010) are of course a compromise. CBS is now losing patriots for the rest of the AFC postseason, including what would have been a very marketable matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next weekend.

(Sports media watch / CBS Sports PR)

advertisement