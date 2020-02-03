advertisement

comment

When Lisa Davis, the trustee of the Calgary school, announced her resignation from the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) last week, the news was like a bomb. Unlike the typical brides we usually see politicians resigning, Davis said nothing about spending more time with her family or trying to start a new career.

advertisement

Instead, she released a damning statement denouncing a recent CBE application that “limits my ability to perform my duties as a trustee”. The motion, which was approved at a nightly emergency committee meeting on January 26, requires a CBE attorney to be present when trustees speak to a provincial-appointed auditor who is responsible for auditing the finance and management of CBE is commissioned. Needless to say, this request was a transparent attempt to silence Davis.

Davis was first elected in 2017 on a platform that promises to reform the education system. For example, CBE trustees must have applications approved behind closed doors before they are brought up for public discussion in a formal board meeting. This made it almost impossible for trustees like Davis to submit applications unless they already had the support of the majority of the board. There is no better way to anchor the status quo than to prevent an open debate between public trustees.

Unfortunately, CBE is not an isolated case of poor governance. Similar problems also occur in other parts of the country. For example, the Limestone Public School Board, which spans the city of Kingston and the surrounding area, has emerged as the center of controversy, much of which is due to criticism from trustee Robin Hutcheon. What made this criticism unusual was that the board never gave the public the reason for its decision.

In other words, the school trustees publicly blamed one of their own members, but kept the reason secret. It made as much sense as judging someone for a crime but not telling anyone what the crime was. Judging by the angry crowds in the gallery during Limestone’s recent public meetings, the public was not impressed by the behavior of the board.

Interestingly, the former Limestone CEO recently raised concerns about the school board. Paula Murray, who stepped down from the board in 2018, told Global News that Limestone operates under a “culture of fear” in which individual trustees are silenced. She also admitted that far too many decisions were made behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the Greater Victoria school district in British Columbia declined to publish a report on the behavior of some of its trustees. According to Georgia Strait K-12 columnist Patti Bacchus, a group of school principals and vice school principals recently accused some trustees of bullying and harassment. These are serious allegations that should be addressed publicly. Although the investigation is complete and the report has been written and submitted, the school board refuses to release it. Of course, this raises questions about what is really going on behind the scenes.

An unhealthy level of secrecy is one of the most consistent governance issues in school boards across Canada. School trustees make far too many decisions behind closed doors, which leads to bad decisions. It is important to remember that a problem that may be controversial is not confidential. There is no faster way to lose the trust of taxpayers and parents than to hide important information from them.

Far too many school councils behave more like company councils than public decision-making bodies. Company boards are kept secret on a regular basis and only the CEO is authorized to speak to the media about board matters. This is how public school authorities usually run their affairs. Compare this to local councils, where individual local councilors speak regularly to the media and share their opinions with voters.

If the school authorities get used to a cloak of secrecy, this puts enormous pressure on different trustees. For the few trustees like Lisa Davis who are brave enough to resist this trend, the other trustees are usually so sad that they eventually stop frustrated. It is not healthy for our schools or for democracy.

Finally, the school authorities must remember that they were created by the state governments for a specific purpose. If the school authorities no longer serve this purpose, the provinces can change, replace or even abolish them. There is no constitutional protection for school authorities. Depending on what the Alberta government review of the CBE has shown, Davis may not be the only fiduciary in Calgary to be unemployed.

Poor governance at the school board level is costly not only in terms of dollars and cents, but also in terms of missed opportunities and an unhealthy educational environment for students and teachers. If trustees want to keep their jobs, they need to improve their governance practices. Students, parents and teachers deserve it better. Taxpayers too.

Michael Zwaagstra is a public high school teacher and author of “A wise man on stage: reflections on teaching and learning with common sense”.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

advertisement