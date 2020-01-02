advertisement

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has singled out three players for their impressive performances during the Brighton clash in the English Premier League.

Frank Lampard was frustrated with the 1-1 draw with the Seamen on New Year’s Day, but that didn’t stop him from mentioning the three players at Amex Stadium who played during the game.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after Wednesday’s game, Frank Lampard said goalkeeper Kepa Arizabalaga, central defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder N’Golo Kante were notable during the league clash.

advertisement

Chelsea did not miss the opportunity to extend their lead in the Champions League final table tourney.

The Blue are fourth, and a victory would put them 5th out of seven points for Manchester United.

The draw did not bring Chelsea too far, as their nearest fighters could not achieve any results in their respective matches for the fourth place.

Manchester United 2. Won 0 to win another Arsenal top-four ticket, which is 10th.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, who placed sixth and seventh, also suffered losses.

advertisement