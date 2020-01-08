advertisement

The give-and-take holiday season has left a majority of British Columbians feeling overwhelmed with how much electronics they own, but many are unwilling to release their “retro” tech devices, a new BC Hydro poll has found .

According to a recent survey conducted by the utility, nearly 13 percent of respondents said they feel they have more electronics than they should. In fact, BC Hydro data shows that British Columbians own 50 percent more electronics today than in 2010.

advertisement

The purchase of electronics has become synonymous with the Christmas season in the modern tech era. Twenty-two percent of respondents said they chose to give tech or electronic gifts during the holidays. Meanwhile, 50 percent bought electronics during Boxing Day sales and 20 percent said they bought electronics on Black Friday and Monday online.

While most gifts are new technologies – such as iPhones, tablets or gaming consoles – most respondents, or 77 percent, said they still carry “retro” electronics, such as a VCR (33 percent), a tape or CD player (50 percent), or a SEGA or Nintendo gaming console (30 percent).

A future 13 percent said they still own a Walkman or Discman while 66 percent said they still have a DVD player.

In addition to adding clutter to the home, outdated electronics – especially old televisions – can be a pending power source when still plugged in, BC Hydro warned.

The utility corporation recommends recycling old or unused electronics in a recycling warehouse, such as one of the 180 Return-It electronic warehouses in the province.

READ ALSO: B.C. Return-It on Double Recycling Tanks for Pop Cans, Juice Boxes Next Month

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement