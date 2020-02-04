advertisement

A virus spreading worldwide and infecting more every day, wildfires destroying Australian outbreak, escalating conflict between Iran and US, 176 people killed in plane crash resulting from that conflict, earthquakes in Turkey and the Caribbean, the worst swarm East Africa has experienced in decades, and a world-famous basketball player, as well as eight others, were killed in a sobering accident …

No doubt, the year 2020 is off to a bad start.

Even the Pope seems to be on the cutting edge.

advertisement

“Sadly, the New Year does not seem to be marked by encouraging signs as much as by the heightened tensions and acts of violence,” Pope Francis said in a speech on January 9th.

Many think the extent of the bad events that began in 2020 will hurt the year as a whole.

2020 to date:

1. The tension between the US and Iran

2. Australia fires

3. Philippine volcanic eruption

4. Coronavirus

5. And today we lost Kobe Bryant.

Not even 30 days have passed and this is already shaping up to be a terrible year. pic.twitter.com/z2s2qRxdgD

– 𝐅𝐢𝐣𝐢 ⛓ (@fijidono) January 26, 2020

Romin Tafarodi, associate professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, thinks that unfortunate timing for these events is an essential factor in our fears for the new year.

“If you’re going to have a bad month, you don’t want it to be January, it sets expectations for the whole year,” Tafarodi said in a telephone interview. “All of us still have this sense that we want the new year to start well because it heralds a good year to come.”

The fear that 2020 is off to a bad start is a common sentiment on social media, and that fear only seems to increase whenever another bad thing happens.

Tafarodi says that the nature of our digital age contributes to our fears.

“We are now living in a digital age where everything happening all over the world, very quickly unless there is immediate amplification … so that would only contribute to our sense that it is a terrible time,” Tafarodi says. “The way we try these events is much more graphic and intimate … and so in my view it can make it look like ‘My God, all these things are happening to us collectively, it looks like it’s in our rooms of living “.”

An employee receives a client’s temperature during examination at a Cafe de Jargor restaurant during the first day of operations in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Chan Long Hei / Bloomberg

According to Tafarodi, a sense of guilt can make some of the negative events in 2020 feel subjectively worse. Whether it’s news that the coronavirus may have spread from a meat market, or that climate change is contributing to Australian fires, or that improper diplomacy has resulted in escalating US-Iran tensions, a sense that humanity is causing much from these events you increase fear and worry.

“I think one answer we have, whether conscious or unconscious, is to feel – My God, we’re causing these problems,” Tafarodi says.

But one question remains: should we be afraid of 2020?

Some experts say that while bad events (or a series of bad events) may occasionally occur, it will not necessarily harm the general state of the world.

Take coronavirus for example.

Isaac Bogoch is an infectious disease specialist based out of the Toronto General Hospital and the University of Toronto.

“I would say we are living in the best time for global health in the world, ever, in the history of mankind,” Bogoch said in a telephone interview. “When we look at the world in its entirety, never before in the history of mankind has it been the longevity, people have had the same quality of life, people have the same level of nutrition.”

Bogoch says that while we live in a relatively healthy day, we still have to work to improve global health.

“It does not mean that work has been done, it does not mean that there is no work and need in the world … we still have a lot of work to do in disadvantaged areas.”

Along with global health, there is evidence to suggest that the modern world has improved significantly in the recent past in many areas.

Adult education has increased, the number of democracies has increased, and deaths in battle have decreased.

Steven Pinker is a professor of psychology at Harvard University.

He says that much of the progress of the world is “invisible to most people because they do not understand their world through numbers, they get it through headlines. Journalism by its nature hides progress because it represents events unexpected rather than gradual trend, ”Pinker wrote in an article for The Financial Times.

“Most things that happen suddenly are bad: a war, a shooting, an epidemic, a scandal, a financial collapse. Most things that are good consist of nothing that happens – as a nation that is free from war and hunger – or things that happen gradually but complicated over the years, such as falling poverty, illiteracy and illness. “

At the same address where he preached that times were discouraging, Pope Francis also called on people to have hope.

“It is in the light of these situations that we cannot give up hope. And hope requires courage. It means recognizing that evil, suffering and death will have no last word, and that even the most complex questions can and should be faced and resolved. “

POPULAR N N TIGH TO NN NP NOW

New coronavirus may be no more dangerous than influenza despite worldwide alarm: experts

Everything you need to know about the $ 20B Frontier oil mine as the Liberal decision approaches

Oakville slipped the stricter North American tariffs on short-term rentals. Airbnb spent the last year ignoring them

advertisement