DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – While some people were still sleeping, others took the Lake Trail in Nescopeck State Park for a ‘First Day Hike’.

“A little exercise. Start the new year well,” says Sugarloaf’s Val Mance. “Makes you feel good so that the endorphins flow.”

“It’s a fresh New Year, we thought ‘why not go for a walk?”, Says Carolyn Walker, visiting Pittsburgh. “Start the new year well, get the exercise that the weather is so beautiful. So start the new year well.”

“Well, I do this every year. I like being outside, it gives me an excuse not to go out and party the night before it’s a kick-off for the new year and I love the winter, it’s my favorite season, “adds Jan Lokuta from Dupont.

Both experienced and new walkers went into the forest, but they were all happy to be in good company.

“Well, this is great to see this kind of outcome,” says Sean O’Shea of ​​Mountain Top. “In general they get a much smaller turnout for these things and I think with the weather I think many people who normally go skiing and say other things: let’s do something else. It’s always good to be with a group of people come. “

“It’s exciting, you know, like-minded individuals, a nice little group of people want to start the year well. And you know the weather is great and the atmosphere great,” Walker adds.

People tell Newswatch 16 if you want to start hiking as a New Year’s resolution, Nescopeck State Park is a great place to start.

“This is a very mild path, this is a moderate path, it is the opposite of Ricketts Glen,” explains Lokuta. “Ricketts Glen is rough and can be insidious in places where you are actually in the forest, sheltered and out of the wind and probably no wet snow on the path.”

“It is as if we are communicating with Mother Nature, hopefully today we will see some wildlife, with my fingers crossed,” O’Shea adds.

‘First Day Hikes’ were held in many state parks. If you want to explore one in the new year, you can find a state park near you by clicking here.

