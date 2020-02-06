advertisement

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – The manufacturer of a commonly used pesticide that has been linked to brain damage in children will stop manufacturing the chemical this year.

Corteva Inc. announced Thursday that it will end production of chlorpyrifos by the end of this year. He cited the contraction in demand and the decline in sales of the pesticide.

The decision comes after years of environmental reaction against the agricultural chemical, and proposes to ban it in California and New York.

California has banned the sale of chlorpyrifos from Thursday after state regulators said it was linked to health problems in children, including brain damage.

Chlorpyrifos is used on crops such as citrus, cotton, grapes and almonds.

Corteva – which spun off last year after DuPont’s merger with Dow Chemical – said demand for chlorpyrifos in the United States was less than 20% of what it was at its peak nearly 30 years ago years. The company said it was a business decision to stop production and reiterated that it believed the product was safe.

Farmers will be able to buy enough chlorpyrifos to use it until the end of the year, Corteva said.

Environmental groups have applauded the end of Corteva’s production of the chemical.

“It is a victory for our children, farmers and rural communities across the country,” said Jennifer Sass, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement. “After years of pressure and growing public concern, the end of chlorpyrifos is finally in sight.”

The Obama administration decided to ban chlorpyrifos after studies showed the health hazards of the pesticide, but the Environmental Protection Agency canceled the ban under the Trump administration.

