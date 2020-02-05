advertisement

Teen star Manu Bhaker celebrated a win in the women’s 25-meter handgun and junior’s 25-meter handgun in the National Rifle and Gun Shooting Tests on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Manu, a Commonwealth Games champion, outperformed both categories with 584 shots.

She won the women’s competition with a final of 32, defeating Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Ashok Patil, who shot 28.

Manu’s state colleague Gauri Sheoran finished third with 24 points.

In the junior final, Manu shot 30, but was still better than Rhythm Sangwan, who shot 27.

Haryana scored 1: 2: 3, Vibhuti Bhatia finished third with 25 points.

Like Manu, Chinki Yadav, the Olympic odds holder from Tokyo 2020, made it to the women’s finals and finished second behind Manu with 582 points in qualifying. She finished fifth in the final.

