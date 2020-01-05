advertisement

Mega villas were fl

Off the shelves in late 2019 as the top end of Melbourne’s market picked up speed.

But some of the state’s largest houses have been waiting for a buyer for more than a year. Check out these lavish listings below.

RELATED: Jack Gance’s family, co-founder of Chemist Warehouse, buys Toorak villas

advertisement

The Toorak and Armadale mansions are sold for a lot of money before Christmas

Toorak crowned the top of the top end as mansions with wow features

260 & 265 Old Moorooduc Rd, Tuerong

FOR SALE: $ 9-9.9 MILLION

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 209

Weinberghausin the back country of the Mornington Peninsula is a dream home for wine lovers. The award-winning 40 hectare estate has extensive grapevines that supply grapes for the top producers of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc.

The incredible rammed earth house is located in the heart of the property and offers a 1200-bottle cellar, a granite and wooden kitchen and an impressive view of the landscape. The property originally came on the market in March 2019 with a retail price of $ 10 to $ 11 million.

“We don’t often come across properties like this – they’re very, very tight,” said Kay & Burton director Gowan Stubbings.

“It’s an impressive home.”

Penthouse / 368 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

FOR SALE: $ 15.5-16.5 MILLION

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 140+

On top of Melbourne’s Royal Domain Tower is one of the city’s best penthouses.

The developer of luxury real estate, Derek Wong, and his wife May have not got used to the price of their full apartment since it was first listed in August 2019.

Highlights of the renovated four-bedroom house include a marble kitchen and multiple living areas with breathtaking views of the city, suburbs, and beyond.

Sarah Case, the director of RT Edgar Toorak, told this

Herald Sun. The apartment was the home of the wongs and was cleverly arranged with separate wings for adults and children.

82/7 Riverside Quay Southbank

FOR SALE: $ 25 MILLION

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 130+

Real estate developer Elias Jreissati sells his full Eureka Tower apartment. After the property was listed for $ 22 million in August, the rich lister raised the price to $ 25 million a month later.

A sculpture gallery, five bedrooms, two kitchens and a 360-degree view are part of the luxury package. There is also parking for eight cars, a wine cellar with 1400 bottles, secret jewelry and gun safes, and an Italian Kos whirlpool in the master bedroom with bathroom.

145 Edward Rd, Chirnside Park

FOR SALE: $ 8.8 MILLION

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 700+

This palatial underlay could not be sold for the first time in 2017 after 246 days on the market. She was approved again in April 2018 and is still looking for a buyer. The 6-bedroom lifestyle property includes a spa wing with a Swedish steam room, tennis court, home theater and opulent living areas. Dawson Shen, director of Auz Property, said the property was large enough for two or three families.

1 Fairview Ave, Wheelers Hill

FOR SALE: $ 6.7-7.37 million

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 577

A manor house comparable to the Bellagio by Harcourt’s Judd White agent Joan Eu is still looking for a buyer. Ms. Eu pointed out that only private visits would be booked to get the best out of the 2112 m² property.

READ MORE: Villawood founder Rory Costelloe sells Melbourne CBD penthouse

Melbourne real estate market to avoid mistakes in 2020

Home values ​​in Melbourne are up 6.1 percent and will close in 2019

advertisement