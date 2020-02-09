advertisement

It is one of the most historic buildings in East Staffordshire, but for many people in Burton, they do not even know it is there.

The Sinai house may be a ruined ruin, hidden and left to rot for decades until it became habitable, but now it could be saved thanks to the efforts of its owner and, hopefully, the national lottery.

advertisement

The iconic property is located at the end of a long agricultural track, off Shobnall Road, and, above all, is closed to the public.

However, the owner, Kate Murphy, has a mission to see the 15th century house, which has its own moat, regain its former glory.

Ms. Murphy lives in part of the house she restored – the rest of the building has fallen into disrepair.

Now begins the process of saving the complete ruin.

The doors to the mansion were opened to the public for a recent volunteer open day – and Burton Live accompanied for a taste of the huge renovation project underway.

Until Mrs. Murphy receives funding from the Lottery, little can be done for the main house, which remains a pile of rubble.

Dive first on the catering program

However, the main part of the volunteer day was to look at the site’s Georgian plunge pool, which is said to contain healing waters.

A request has recently been made to restore the pool to its former glory.

Currently, it is fenced to keep sheep from wandering, and there is ivy and mold covering what could have been a beautiful spot at the top of the hill overlooking the sprawling countryside of East Staffordshire.

When Burton Live followed, Burton conservation volunteers were busy fishing out of the deep pond water while the project started.

It is always powered by the Chalybeate spring on the Grade II * classified property.

A deep pool is a small deep pool, filled with cold water and used to refresh or invigorate the body after a sauna.

They were extremely popular in Georgian times, when people traveled miles to immerse themselves in the so-called healing waters.

On site, volunteers used hangers as “divination sticks” to detect a groundwater source

The existing freestone walls and steps to the pool are still in place, but many crown stones are missing, damaged or located nearby and need to be cleaned, repaired and rebuilt.

Labor of love

Ms. Murphy admitted that the restoration was a labor of love, having been struck by the property and buying it 25 years ago.

In her last application, she also hopes to create an outdoor classroom that would allow more people to visit the house.

This would mean that the owners could apply for restoration grants and help save the rest of the ruined building.

Sinai Park House is a half-timbered house at the top of a hill, surrounded by a moat. It can only be visited by appointment.

Its former owners, the Scobenhal family, gave its name to Shobnall.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

The first mention of the name “Sinai” took place in 1410 in an act of the Bishop of Lichfield, giving Father de Burton permission to celebrate divine service in the manor of Seyne in Scobenhale Park.

There is a certain belief that “seyney” is a derivation of the French word “saignee” which means “bleeding of blood”.

However, in 1622, some people believed that it had a biblical meaning, with the writing of William Burton: “The abbot of Burton-upon-Trent in Stafford County who having extensive hilly terrain about a mile from distance from the abbey, called it Sinai for the resemblance it had to this harsh wind from Sinai, where on a mountain God appeared to Moses. “

For over 400 years, the building has belonged to the Paget family.

The last of the line to possess the Sinai was the “eccentric count”, Henry Paget, the fifth marquis of Anglesey, who died in 1905.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The Sinai was sold and started a new life as a cooperative farm, six chalets and a base for RAF staff, before being sentenced and turned into a refuge for pigs, sheep and chickens.

In 1994, the site was purchased by the current owner and, with the help of English Heritage, the north wing was saved from abandonment. In 1999, she moved there as a private home.

However, the remaining central and southern wings continued to decline steadily, and in the early 21st century roof beams had to be removed and extensive stays were made to prevent their complete collapse.

.

advertisement