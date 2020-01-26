advertisement

Haryana girl Mansi Singh continued his dream run and defeated M Meghana Reddy in a direct game to win her second badminton tournament in a row in the All India Junior Ranking on Sunday.

Mansi, who won the junior championship in Chandigarh last week, only had to cancel one game on the way to the final and showed the same form she had when she won 21-10, 21-14 in just 25 minutes for the girl’s title -Singles to pick up Karnataka Badminton Association dishes.

Sixth seed Harsh Arora took the boys’ crown after the second seed, and last week’s winner Ravi took the game. Arora led 13-4 in the opening game when Ravi decided to concede.

The junior ranking tournaments in Chandigarh and Bengaluru were intended as selection events for the selection of the Indian team for the Dutch and German Junior Open, which are scheduled to take place next month.

Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra lined up for a double crown in the two competitions after reaching the summit fight in two competitions.

However, the day did not start with the right grade for the top seeds, which started as favorites against the third seeds Sankarprasad Udaykumar and Teresa Jolly.

The top seeds did not find their rhythm and went back from 21 to 14, 22 to 20.

Joy left the disappointment behind and ended the day at a high point when he teamed up with Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu to defeat runner-up Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra V and Aravind V Suresh with 21:19 and 21:18 in doubles.

Mishra also improved in the double category when she worked with Shailja Shukla to upset the fourth seeds Abhilasha A and Srivedya Gurazada 21-15, 21-11.

