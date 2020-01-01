advertisement

DUBOIS, I.D. – No one could have guessed the identity of a man whose body was found in the Civil Defense Caves in 1979.

For 40 years, anthropologists, scientists, and researchers from Idaho State University have been trying all the way to the Smithsonian, and the FBI has been trying to unravel the mystery of who this man was. The big question none of them could figure out was how long he had been in the caves.

The answers were revealed Tuesday at a compelling news conference held by Clark County Sheriff Bart Mary and others involved in the decades-long investigation, according to CNN branch East Idaho News.

The remains of the man were so well preserved that there was still skin on the body. Anthropologists believed he might have been in the caves for only five to ten years. When the DNA Doe Project finally brought the genetic and genealogical pieces together, they discovered that he had been in the cave since 1916.

“Through our research, following the tireless experts of countless experts, we have identified Clark County John Doe. His name was Joseph Henry Loveless, “said Anthony Redgrave, team leader DNA Doe Project. “Joseph Henry Loveless was born on December 3, 1870 in the territory of Payson, Utah.

Loveless was a notorious outlaw, boat founder, jailbird, and a mean killer, according to newspapers at the time.

The revelation the man anthropologists believed was probably dead sometime between 1969 and 1979 and actually died in 1916, was a shocking revelation.

“This absolutely threw most anthropologists – all anthropologists who looked at this (case),” said ISU anthropology department assistant professor Samantha Blatt.

Loveless’s torso, arms and legs have recovered, but his head has never been found. Researchers were also unable to retrieve a photo of him. Fortunately, the wanted poster that was published when he killed his wife has a description of what he looked like, although he had a different name at the time.

“Walt Cairns, age about 40 years, height about 5 ft. 8 or 9 inches, weight about 165 pounds, dark brown hair, slightly gray around ears, bluish brown eyes, medium complexion, has little or no eyebrows, small scar over right eye, tattoo of star on right hand between thumb and forefinger, also tattoo of anchor the same place on left hand: he wore a light-colored hat, a brown jacket, a red sweater, a blue overall over black pants, “the poster says.

A composition of what Loveless might look like was made by combining images of his close relatives and written descriptions.

The story of how scientists and historians identified Loveless is remarkable. Redgrave said that this is now one of the oldest cases to be solved with DNA.

Way to identification On August 26, 1979, a family was looking for arrowheads in a cave at the entrance of the Civil Defense Caves just north of Dubois. They have found something else instead of arrowheads.

Wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave lay the decapitated torso of a man. He was wearing a white shirt with blue pinstripes and a maroon sweater. He also missed his arms and legs.

Count Holden, at the time the Clark County Sheriff, had the area search for other remains, but to no avail. He believed, based on the clothing the man wore, that he was probably a gambler from 60 years earlier.

Coroner Ernest was still conducting an investigation and found that the man must have died within the last decade due to the presence of meat and odor.

It was still not the only one who thought so. In 1979, the best forensic anthropologist in the world, Dr. Doug Ubelaker of the Smithsonian Institute, that the remains could be anywhere between six months and ten years old.

“Right from the start, no one could identify who this person was,” said ISU anthropology department professor Professor Samantha Blatt.

Twelve years later, an 11-year-old girl was exploring the cave when she discovered a hand sticking out of the ground. An excavation led by Idaho State University and the Idaho Museum of Natural History revealed the man’s arms and legs.

In 1997 the remains were transferred to the ISU department of Anthropology, where they have remained since.

In March 2019, Drs. Amy Michael and Samantha Blatt, with the Anthropology Department of the State University of Idaho, decided to ask if the DNA Doe Project would be willing to help identify the man in the cave.

DNA Doe Project is a non-profit organization that uses a method known as genetic genealogy to identify unknown individuals by using their DNA to find their family tree. Volunteers search records and other sources to merge the family history of the individual until they are able to identify the person.

Under the leadership of team leader Anthony Redgrave, 14 voluntary genealogists spent more than 2,000 hours researching the Clark County John Doe family tree. They found 31,730 individuals in the tree and limited their research to 250 “DNA cousins.” They searched those pedigrees and for the time being identified the man as Joseph Henry Loveless.

The genealogists discovered that Loveless’s parents were the last-day pioneers from the Utah Valley and were polygamists, which made DNA Doe Project’s work much more difficult.

“Descendants of pioneers who have done their family history will know that their ancestors had many, many children – often with different spouses at the time of polygamy,” Redgrave said.

He explained that this often leads to marriages, which can influence DNA in unpredictable ways. It also leads to half relationships or half cousins, where two people only share DNA with one parent. Redgrave said that although they had numerous close DNA similarities, it was difficult to cooperate and to limit themselves to one person.

“We’ve put a lot of extra effort into confirming our potential identity over the course of a few days,” Redgrave said.

Even then, Clark County Sheriff Bart May wanted to make sure the identity was correct.

“I felt that we had to go one step further to ensure that we were 100 percent correct. So we tracked down living family members, which was really hard to do. But we found an 87-year-old grandson who was willing to talk to us and meet us and give us his DNA, “May said.

The grandson’s DNA allowed the authorities to confirm that the remains of Joseph Henry were Loveless.

“This was a great case, because seeing how it went, it was so difficult because of the marriages and Latter-day Saints of polygamy. There were many, many complicated family relationships that we thought it would take forever to untangle, ”said DNA Doe Project co-founder. Margaret Press.

The bandit Joseph Henry Loveless was one thing. Discovering details about his life was something else. To do this, DNA Doe Project searched newspaper records in eastern Idaho.

The man they discovered had a notorious reputation.

Joseph Henry Loveless was born to the pioneers Joseph Jackson Loveless and Sarah Jane Scriggins of the last days.

At the age of 28, in 1899, Loveless married Harriett Jane Savage in Salt Lake City, Utah. Five years later, Harriett filed a divorce on the grounds of desertion and not supporting their child.

A year after the divorce, Loveless married Agnes Octavia Caldwell in Bear Lake County, Idaho. They had four children together, but Loveless was not the type to settle down. In 1914 he was arrested for boat laying in Burley. A few months later, he was arrested again for boat laying in Burley, but he managed to escape from prison – and it would not be the last time.

In 1916, newspaper records show that a man named Walter Garron made a daring escape by cutting the bars of his prison cell with a saw and then stopping a train.

“The news article is strangely formulated, but we assume it was transported to a prison train and somehow stopped the train in an attempt to escape,” Redgrave said. “He was somehow caught and put in prison and yet escaped again.”

Walter Garron was just one of the different aliases that Loveless went by. Others include Walter Cairins, Curran, Currans, Cairns, Curnans and Charles Smith.

On May 5, 1916, Agnes Loveless was found dead in the tent where she, Loveless, and their 8-year-old son lived on the outskirts of Dubois. Loveless was nowhere to be found and became the prime suspect. The problem was that he and his wife were using aliases at the time. The couple, both presumably bootleggers, were known in the city as Charles and Ada Smith.

This led to confusion among researchers about who killed Agnes and where Loveless was. Eventually they came to the conclusion that Charles and Ada Smith were in fact Joseph and Agnes Loveless.

On 12 May 1916, the Pocatello Chronicle published an article entitled “Under Arrest on Murder Charge”. Law enforcement had arrested a man who, in her opinion, was Walter Currans (Joseph Loveless) for the murder of Ada Smith (Agnes Loveless).

“Sheriff John Spencer of Fremont County in Spencer, Ida., Accused (him) of beating his wife’s brain. Her death resulted after 50 hours of intense pain. It is claimed that the ax was handled by her common-law husband in Dubois on a Saturday morning early in the morning after she had returned from a dance in that city, “the article said.

According to the news article, their 8-year-old son found her and was beaten to death with an ax.

At Agnes’s funeral, one of their children said, “Daddy has never been in prison for long, and he will soon be out.”

On May 23, 1916, Loveless escaped from prison again by cutting the bars with a saw he had hidden in his shoes.

After that Loveless was not seen again until his beheaded corpse was discovered in 1979. It is not clear who killed Loveless or how he was killed. However, there is almost certainty that the killer is also dead.

Nevertheless, the Clark County Sheriff office is planning to continue the investigation and hopefully discover who killed Loveless.

“This is one of the most exciting cases we’ve worked on,” said forensic genealogist Lee Redgrave, wife of Anthony Redgrave.

