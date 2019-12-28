advertisement

Gardaí in Cork is ready to start a murder investigation after a body was found on the site of an abandoned house in the city on Saturday afternoon.

A man’s body was found at around 4:00 pm this afternoon by a neighbor on the site of a house known as “The Castle” on Boreenmanna Road on the south side of the city.

The remains indicate that the man has suffered serious upper body injuries.

Gardaí was alerted and immediately shut off from the scene in front of the house.

Gardaí began the door-to-door investigation and began capturing CCTV footage from the area at the end of Boreenmanna Street near the intersection with South Link Road.

It is understood that a pathologist will visit the scene on Sunday, leaving the body at the crime scene overnight and protected by a tent.

The body is expected to be taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital on Sunday for post-mortem.

It is believed that Gardaí believes that the aftercare will confirm that the man’s injuries were not the fault of his own and that Gardaí will officially initiate a homicide investigation after the investigation.

Locals say the house from 1892 has been in ruins for more than a year since the former resident, a woman who lived there alone, moved to a nursing home.

“Lots of homeless people have been drinking on the site lately, and just a few months ago Gardaí caught two men on the roof of the house,” said a local who refused to be named.

Gardaí has ​​contacted homeless charities in Cork, including Cork Simon, who runs a residential center on Boreenmanna Road, to determine if homeless people have been reported missing in the past few days.

Gardai has also asked witnesses or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the area in recent days to contact Anglesea Street Garda at 021-4522000.

