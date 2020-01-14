advertisement

Indian ice hockey team captain Manpreet Singh was named Sportsman of the Year in Team Sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Since his debut at the Asian Champions Trophy 2011, Manpreet Singh has established himself as a key member of the Indian men’s hockey team. The two-time Olympian is difficult to shake off the ball and has the ability to break down defenses with a single pass.

Upon receiving the award, he said, “Sports star, thank you for this award. It is a great honor for me to receive this award from these legends. I dedicate this award to my teammates. It is because of their efforts and hard work that I am here am. “

advertisement

Manpreet was named captain of the national team before the 2018 World Cup and successfully led India to a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was chosen as the host of India for the Olympic qualification as man of the tournament at the finals of the FIH series in Bhubaneswar.

He played a central role in midfield and scored two goals in the Olympic qualification against Russia. India won 11-3 overall and secured a place in Tokyo. Under Manpreet’s inspired leadership, the Indian men’s team held 5th place in the world rankings and reached the finals of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the Tokyo Olympics Test Event.

His achievements have earned Manpreet a nomination for the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement