advertisement

Manoj Tiwary can hit. If someone forgot that, they sent a reminder on Monday.

His 303 win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match in Bengal should be one of the best innings of the season. The timing, the great drives, the clean strokes over the rope, the solid technique, the ability to change gears with ease – it was a brilliant example of drama.

advertisement

After seeing him, you would have agreed to Bengal coach Arun Lal’s words at the end of day two of the Bengal Cricket Academy grounds. “He should have played a lot more games for India,” said the previous test keeper.

Tiwary has played 12 ODIs and three T20Is. The last time he wore the coveted blue shirt was in 2015.

His best hour had come four years earlier. He scored 104 (retired injured) against the West Indies at Chennai and was the man of the game in India’s 34th run win.

READ |

Ishant Sharma suffers an ankle injury before the New Zealand tour

In the following 14 games, however, he was not selected. The eyelash problem in India is one of many, but a batsman of his caliber deserves better business. He may be 34 years old, but his eyelash looks in the highest grade. And he’s pretty fit.

“It is difficult for the Indian team at the moment,” said Tiwary, who has 8,752 first-class runs with an average of 51.79 and 27 hundreds. “But you never know what’s going to happen.”

READ |

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengali pacemakers shine after triple ton of Tiwary

The three hundred, he said, were the best innings of his life after the hundred ODI. “The thought of doing a triple occurred to me after a lot of people wrote to me at the end of the second day (when I wasn’t out),” he said. “I want to thank my personal trainer Manabendra Ghosh who has always helped to improve my skills.”

He said he had no regrets that he could not get enough time to set the highest score for a Bengali batsman. Devang Gandhi had scored 323 against Assam in 1998-99.

“I’ll have my chances later,” said Tiwary, smiling. “Now let him (Devang) be happy.”

Like his stroke form, his sense of humor is very intact.

advertisement