MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao has signed with the Paradigm Sports Management agency for the “last years” of his boxing career.

The move also increased speculation about a possible project with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, as Paradigm also represents the former MMA world champion.

“I am proud to work with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited about the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM (President and CEO of Paradigm) offer,” said Pacquiao in a statement contained in ESPN’s Dan Rafael report ,

Incredibly proud to announce that @ParadigmSM officially represents Manny Pacquiao. I want to thank everyone involved, including our partners Arnold, Ping, Atty Brando, Jayke and the rest of the Pacquiao team in Manila. I can’t wait to work together. #GP pic.twitter.com/EhS6b5jmdQ

– Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) February 11, 2020

“I want everyone to remember to always think positively. Never think negatively; that’s the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

McGregor, who once held the lightweight and featherweight of the UFC world, greeted Pacquiao immediately after the Paradigm announcement.

“Welcome to Team Emmanuel,” McGregor wrote last month that he was about to sign a fight with Pacquiao on his social media.

Welcome to Team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA), February 11, 2020

Pacquiao’s (62-7-2) last two fights were with Premier Boxing Champions after signing with consultant Al Haymon.

The 41-year-old icon, who was the only female boxer to win world championships in eight different weight classes, was able to unanimously prevail against Adrien Broner in January 2019 to keep the “normal” welterweight belt of the WBA.

In July he dominated Keith Thurman and won the super title.

