MANILA, Philippines – Fatherhood catches up with everyone, but there are rare athletes who managed to fend off the ticking hands.

Manny Pacquiao, who is still one step ahead at 41, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his professional career – a sporting life that consisted of 12 world championship titles and five direct titles.

“Before January 22, 1995, 25 years ago today, I started my professional boxing career,” wrote Pacquiao on his Instagram account. “I never thought that life would take me where I am now. I have never dreamed of all the accomplishments my future would bring. “

“Boxing changed my life forever. It has lifted my family and me out of poverty, taken me to a place I never dreamed I would be, and gave me the opportunity to help others along the way. “

Pacquiao, who had posted a photo of a skinny version of himself with his message, began his career with a unanimous win against Edmund Ignacio in Sablayan, Mindoro Occidental, which lasted four light flyweight laps.

Since then, virtual boxing statistics have literally become a legend in sports.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) won against the other icons in the sport, including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley.

He has the WBC World Flyweight, IBF World Junior Featherweight, The Ring Featherweight, WBC World Super Featherweight, The Ring Junior Lightweight, WBC World Lightweight, The Ring Junior Welterweight, WBO, World Welterweight (three times), WBA Super World Welterweight, and WBC World super welterweight title in his Hall of Fame career.

“I would not be where I am today if it hadn’t been for my family who would always have stood by me through the ups and downs. my coaches and my team, who worked tirelessly to get us where we needed to be; my compatriots who encouraged me and gave me the privilege to represent our beloved country, the Philippines, ”wrote Pacquiao. “To all my fans around the world who have cheered me on and supported me again and again.”

“Manny ‘Pac-Man’ Pacquiao has made it this far because of you, so I dedicate this day to all of you who have been with me for the past 25 years.”

