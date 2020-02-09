advertisement

After a difficult season in Thailand, Philippine international Manny Ott returns to the club he believes to be at home.

The 27-year-old Ott meets former team-mates again, including younger brother Mike, when he targets the Ceres-Negros AFC Cup application, which will face Tuesday with a duel with Cambodian champion Preah Khan Svey Rieng starts at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“I’m just happy to be home,” said Ott, who played for Ceres for three seasons before joining the Ratchaburi team in Thailand last year.

“Ceres has always been a family and I’m just looking forward to playing for the club again. After my (shin) injury and after a long season in which I didn’t really play, I’m really looking forward to going back to the To enter the competition and help the team. “

For coach Risto Vidakovic, who had too few options in midfield after the departure of Omid Nazari and Kevin Ingreso last season, Ott could not have returned at a better time.

Winger Mike Ott had to play in the first two games of the AFC Champions League qualification alongside Stephan Schrock in central midfield.

Manny, who helped Ceres win the AFC Asean zone in 2017, can’t wait to get to work as he remained on the sidelines with Ratchaburi in Thailand for almost the entire season due to a shin injury.

In the World Cup qualification, he was also deleted from the Azkals selection.

“Everything went smoothly, but the injury wasn’t what you were going to do,” he said.

“I just want to get my rhythm back and go forward. I missed the AFC Cup. It is very proud and honorable to play with Ceres in a continental competition, so I just want to get off to a good start. “

Ott is the last new entry for Ceres this season, in which Than Quang Ninh will also be a guest at RMS on February 25th.

The game against the Vietnamese team was supposed to be an away game for the Busmen, but the AFC switched the game schedule because the Vietnamese government did not allow sporting events as a precaution against the NCov virus.

