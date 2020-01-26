advertisement

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: 24-25 January

Abington 50, Bensalem 49: Manir Waller scored on Saturday to give the galloping spirits an important win in another league.

Waller ended the game with 16 points, while Robert Bell scored Abington with eight points. Bensalem prevailed against him in the fourth quarter at 22:15. The ghosts are currently 9-9 playing four games.

Bensalem (15-3) was led by James Ashford, who scored 26 points, while Aaron Sanders was also in the double digits with 10.

Pennridge 55, Perkiomen Valley 37: A big first half set the tone for the Rams, who caught up with a win in another league on Saturday after losing on Friday. Pennridge led 25-13 at half time and went on to win in the second half.

Trent Fisher led the Rams (13-4) with 16 points, Christian Guldin with 12 and Connor Pleibel with eight.

George School 51, Germantown Academy 50: The Cougars won their ninth game in a row and managed to beat GA in the regular season finale for the team on Saturday in a fourth quarter rally.

Jordan Miller scored 18 points to run the George School and had two free throws one minute ahead to give the Cougars a point advantage. The defenses of Kyle Anderson and Nazim Pierre forced sales in the waning second as the patriots were unable to get a shot. Pierre also had 18 points for the game.

GA was led by Jordan Longino, who scored 20 points.

Holy Ghost Prep 56, Penn Wood 43: Steve Cianci led with 16 points for the Firebirds, who drove away with a 21-10 fourth quarter. Tyler Mish added 12 points. HGP is now 14-3.

William Tennent 37, Central Bucks South 36: A Sean House 3-pointer, 30 seconds ahead, was the difference when Tennent held on Saturday for the 1-point win in the nonleague. Derrik Cosenza led the Panthers with 12 points. Alex Dietz has 11 points to lead Souh.

FRIDAY

Central Bucks West 41, Pennridge 38: Mika Munari scored 12 points and Jack Neri had 10 when the Bucks stripped the Rams with their first SOL Continenal loss in over ten years. Christian Guldin had 15 for Pennridge.

Central Bucks East 50, North Penn 45: Joe Jackman had 18 points while Jack Hamilton had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks to lead the patriots. North Penn was led by Josh Jones, who had 23 points.

Souderton 55, Central Bucks South 46: Jason Price scored 18 to lead the Indians while Jack Towsen had 14. South was led by Michael Farley’s 25 points.

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Conwell-Egan 42: Juniors Donald Imo and Jalen Cary scored 14 points for the Eagles in a PCL game on Friday evening.

George School 58, Germantown Friends 48: The Cougars ended the regular season of Friends School with a 7-1 record, the best league brand in 49 years. Jack Vreeswyk had 14 points and three 3-point points, while Jordan Miller had 13 points.

Solebury School 81, Pennington School 74: Thierry Lokrou scored 38 points, leading Solebury, who scored 48 points in the second half. Troy McGregor added 18 points.

Neumann-Goretti 66, Archbishop Wood 55: Marcus Randolph led the Vikings with 16 points in their first loss in the Catholic league of the season. Rahsool Diggins added 15 points.

Holy Ghost Prep 41, Church Farm School 29: Sean Elliott led the offensive at 13 while Jack McDermott added 10. Liam Huy came from the bank to lead an enormous defense effort for the Firebirds.

Germantown Academy 64, Episcopal Academy 58: Jordan Longino scored 20 points, and GA left the free throw line 9th and 13th in the fourth quarter. Luke Traina added 10 points.

