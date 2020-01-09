advertisement

The Batang Pinoy (BP) Games, in which the world champion in gymnastics, Carlos Yulo, and the Olympic weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz were born, will be held for the first time this year in Metro Manila.

The multisport event will take place in an upgraded Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila, which has been upgraded for the latest Southeast Asian games, a platform for talent discovery by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for athletes aged 15 and over.

This is the only time that the BP Games, in which at least 23 sports, most of which are Olympic, have been staged in Manila since they were staged in Bacolod City in 1998. We are very happy to accommodate them here in this historic Coliseum, ”said PSC chairman William Ramirez. The 93-year-old complex was home to five of the 56 sports of the last SEA Games.

