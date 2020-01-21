advertisement

Want to know more about manifesto season 2, episode 4? In a way, it will start exactly where today’s story left off.

When we enter this episode, there are a few things you should be prepared for. For example, when it comes to olive, it becomes more and more part of the faithful. This is a group that could play a VERY important role in the future. It remains to be seen what this role is … but it definitely feels like something is bubbling under the surface.

Meanwhile, Michaela will be back to work after work to free Zeke, but she will find that there are many people who might want something from her. In the meantime, we imagine that Ben will get into trouble with his new job and that Saanvi will ultimately have to deal with how the information came out. She now realizes that her psychiatrist was the person responsible for the leaks. Luckily, she set up a trap for the major, which allowed her to keep her work, at least for the immediate future. (It’s pretty easy for Saanvi to feel because she’s dealing with the major all the time.)

CarterMatt offers the full summary of Manifest Season 2, Episode 4, with more news about upcoming events:

01/27/2020 (10:01 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.) (Monday): Michaela is pushed into the middle of a high-stake bank robbery that is perpetrated by a mysterious attacker. When Ben and TJ put together a mysterious set of mythological clues, Adrian Olive takes them further into the world of the faithful. Guest appearance with Garrett Wareing, Jared Grimes, Alex Morf and Leah Gibson. TV-14

