advertisement

When we get into the sixth episode of Manifest Season 2 at NBC next week, a lot of drama is expected. For example, take the opportunity to see what happens to Zeke and Michaela.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Zeke’s wife appear, causing a serious shock to Michaela’s system. After all, she thought that the two people were building something together and that there was a big part of his past that just wasn’t part of the discussion.

More news about Manifesto in video form: Don’t forget to check out the latest info below! After you do that, pay attention to it subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full show playlist.

advertisement

If you go on like this, it feels very fair to assume that Zeke’s past will be part of the story … but Michaela will also have a lot of other things to do with her. The same goes for Ben as he continues to help some passengers as Olive moves away from the rest of her family. We wonder if Ben will ever regret what he decided tonight regarding Adrian. Sure, he may have thought it necessary in his mind, but will that just push them further away? At least we cannot rule this out at the moment.

CarterMatt contains the full summary of manifesto season 2, episode 6, with more information about the next steps:

02/10/2020 (01/22 – 11:00 p.m.) (Monday): Ben and Saanvi work together to arrange a surprising family reunion for an emotionally isolated Flight 828 passenger. As Olive moves farther away from her family, Jared learns more about a growing group of anti-828 moods, and Michaela starts to falter as luggage from Zeke’s past threatens to destroy his tender new life. TV-14

We are nearing the middle of the season and with that in mind, you’d better believe that things are getting more intense.

Similar news – Make sure you get more Manifest news

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest Season 2, Episode 6?

Share this now in the comments below, and be sure to get more news. (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZryhfVuLecY (/ embed)

advertisement