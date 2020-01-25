advertisement

As we prepare to air Manifest Season 2, Episode 5, in early February, we have to prepare for a few different things. For example, let’s take one of the most dangerous situations for Grace and Cal.

Just in case you want to be reminded again that nothing is 100% safe for these characters, here’s an action where Grace and her son are in danger after a hit and run. The summary of Manifesto Season 2, Episode 5 contains more information on this topic:

02/03/2020 (10:00 PM – 11:00 PM) (Monday): If Grace and Cal are involved in a suspicious hit-and-run, Ben is determined to get to the bottom of it. Michaela investigates a brutal attack on the Church of the Faithful, but finds her efforts hampered by Adrian’s refusal to work together. Zeke is put to the test when he tries to make amends with someone from his past. Guest appearance with Jared Grimes, Danielle Burgess and Olli Haaskivi. TV-14

The reality is that it is difficult to identify a specific person with an ax to act against Grace and Cal, mainly because there are a number of people who want to do something for one reason or another. The other component is Grace’s pregnancy and questions that may arise in the unborn child. This makes this situation all the more worrying if you pause and think about it.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we should at least learn a little more about how the Church of the Faithful works – this is one of the biggest questions we have about this season in general, in which they tend to work.

What do you want to see when it comes to Manifest Season 2, Episode 5?

Make sure you share it in the comments now!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

