advertisement

Kim Mangrobang has stamped her class at the 30th Southeast Asian Games last month, but she doesn’t stop until she makes it to the Tokyo Olympics, which she sees as the “race of a lifetime”.

After winning gold for the Philippines at the biennial meeting, Mangrobang decided to have a good time with her family, who was “her inspiration to be the best that I can be”.

advertisement

Mangrobang also takes time out for public relations as she will visit elementary school athletes who have competed barefoot in Iloilo City.

The young runners caught the attention of the public when they encountered nothing but packing tape taped on their feet on the Iloilo School Sports Council athletics.

After that it’s time for you to work again.

At 27, Mangrobang, three-time gold winner of SEA Games, is one of the best bets in the country in triathlon for the upcoming Olympic Games in July.

But she has to work twice as hard to make the cut. Only 55 men and the same number of women qualify for Tokyo, and countries like the United Kingdom and the United States usually qualify for more than one entry.

From May 2018 to May 2020, an athlete must submit their 12 best times at meetings sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union in order to be considered for inclusion in the list.

Mangrobang has undergone extensive training in Portugal in the past three years and is mainly used at European meetings.

“This is the most important race of my life,” said Mangrobang about the Tokyo Games. “Every competition I’ve participated in brings me closer to the Olympics.”

The Philippines have never qualified as a triathlete at the Olympics, and Mangrobang, who hails from Santa Rosa in the lagoon, hopes to make history.

Mangrobang won her second single gold in a row at the last 30 SEA Games before helping the country to master the mixed relay events. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement