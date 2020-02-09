advertisement

Kim Mangrobang still has little chance of reaching the Tokyo Olympics. But the country is working to get her a free passport just in case.

Tom Carrasco, President of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), told the investigator on Sunday that he hoped to receive one of the two “places of invitation for nations with an evolving triathlon scene”.

If successful, TRAP hands it over to the triple Southeast Asian game master.

advertisement

“One of the most important considerations concerns nations like us who have not yet participated in the Olympic Games,” Carrasco told the investigator.

The 28-year-old Mangrobang has been training in Portugal for three years. She recently won gold at the SEA Games individual and mixed events and competes intensively in European competition.

But their numbers are still well in 136th place, with a ranking of 489.29. Only the top 51 athletes per gender make it straight to the Tokyo Games. INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement