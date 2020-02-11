advertisement

So you’re dying to take the plunge and cut a few inches from your mane. You have the perfect haircut in mind – down to the color, texture and length. And the day finally arrives! You arrive at the salon to style your hair and after washing, style and cut it, the end result is not quite what you had in mind.

Now what are you doing? Although your first thought is to panic, there is a way to fix your hair faux pas. Although we can bet that you will probably not be visiting this hairdresser again, we have a few tips in mind to help you hairdressing you can be proud of it.

1. go for a wig style

Wigs have become a staple for the hair for good reason. Instead of walking around with a hairstyle you’re not happy with, a wig can transform your mane and give you the original look you’ve been looking for. Wigs have come a long way and whether you are looking for a pixie, a bob, a lob or whatever you can think of, wigs can definitely save the day.

2. Go shorter

Sometimes starting your hair growth journey can be a little scary, but cutting your strands short can have many benefits. You can experiment with different styles and possibly get the style you want once your hair grows back. And to be honest, sometimes cutting your hair is just what your mane needs to grow back strong and healthy.

3. Inform your stylist immediately

Regarding your mane, you should never be afraid to speak. Sure, you may not want to hurt your stylist’s feelings, but there is nothing worse than spending money on your hair not getting the style you imagined. Chances are a good stylist will hear your concerns and do what’s best to fix or touch up your hair.

4. Try clip-in extensions

Clips are great savings for your hair. It’s an easy way to add length to your strands if wigs aren’t your style of choice. They are also available in different textures to perfectly match your hair. A simple solution, all you need is to bring clips to your stylist and they should be able to mix them in your hair without any problems.

