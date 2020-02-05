advertisement

Lace front wigs have killed the hair game with their versatility and convenience and for this reason, many hair mavens cannot get enough of lulling the look. Not to mention, it serves as the perfect protective style.

However, with so many people vying for a flawless frontal wig, there aren’t too many companies offering the quality you need. And of course, you can get a custom lace wig, but these days, it’s so much easier to buy one that is ready to install.

advertisement

So with so many hair brands claiming to offer the best quality and density wigs, how can you find the one that works best for you? Fortunately for you, we are at the heart of the hair game and we know a few brands that live up to the hype. And of course, you can make them available via social media. Ready for your wig set to the next level? Keep reading for Instagram hair brands, it will come correctly.

1. LUVME HAIR

If there is a brand that should be on your radar, LUVME Hair is definitely that girl! This brand aims to provide the best customer service with matching hair extensions and lace wigs. Whether you are in the mood for a bob or looking to experiment with color, this brand has it.

2. Kendra’s Boutique

Chances are you’ve seen your favorite celebrities rock this brand of hair. From Caresha of the City Girls, Blac Chyna and beauty blogger MakeupbyShayla, the influence of Kendra’s Boutique is fair and broad. Everything you need for a hair brand, Kendra provides. And there are always a few sales going on so you can get more for your money.

3. SO FAB HAIR

Speaking of getting more for your money, Hair So Fab is always up to the occasion. With a strong Instagram presence and locations in New York, you can say that this brand means business when it comes to your hair needs.

4. HAIRDRESSING

When it comes to buying hair, you really get what you pay for. Sure, the offers come in a pocket, but you want to make sure that your lace wig gives you the melted look you love. This is where Hairareus comes in! From curly, wavy and straight textures, the possibilities are endless.

5. Dollhouse Extensions

Natural looking lace? Check. Full density? Check. Long duration? Triple check. This is what you get when you introduce Dollhouse extensions into your mane. Perfect for those on a budget, you can’t go wrong with this brand.

DO NOT MISS:

Front lace wigs: do you hate or do you like?

Ciara Met Gala hair was built with 6 afro wigs

Umm, those wigs in Tyler Perry’s new Netflix movie? We have questions.

Also on HelloBeautiful:

25 photos

advertisement