For years, Lauren London gave us the murder after the murder with her long braids. Whether she wears a super elegant mane, plays with color or flirts with texture, her magnificent long strands have been an important part of her appeal. However, she decided to change things and we never thought we would like her more than we already do.

Since she Puma campaign, Lauren donned a magnificent black bob. Perfectly chiseled in the jaw, this hairstyle draws attention to its amazing characteristics.

And it looks like this chic bob is here to stay. Over the weekend, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, the actress took center stage with her loved ones to accept the end Nipsey Hussle’s award for best rap performance for the song “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy Rich.

“I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship,” she shares. “Nip did it not only for the prices, but for the people. God allowed him to use his music to tell his truth, to give wisdom and something that we can always live with. “

Striking the scene in an all-black pantsuit and her superb bob, the actress was a real vision. She completed her ‘do with a gorgeous soft glamorous beauty beat and a necklace that featured a photo of Nipsey.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the star cut short in the hair department and we hope it’s not the last.

What you say? Do you like Lauren London’s bob as much as we do? Extract the sound in the comments section below.

