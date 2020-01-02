advertisement

Showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed that new episodes of “The Mandalorian” will return in autumn 2020.

Disney

The long wait for the second season of “The Mandalorian” has started, but a new report from Deadline should ease the break between the seasons somewhat. Sources close to the production of “The Mandalorian” have teased that “several established characters from the mythology of the Skywalker saga feature films will appear in the second season of the series.” Star Wars ”and recently ended with the release of JJ Abram’s“ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ”. The saga also includes Lucas’ polarizing prequel trilogy.

advertisement

Much of The Mandalorian’s popularity has focused on Baby Yoda, and the series’ first season finale indicated that the next episode would explore the creature’s origins. As the story gets closer and closer to provide answers to the Yoda species, it makes sense that more characters from the Skywalker saga will appear. The Yoda connection is the strongest connection between “The Mandalorian” and the Skywalker Saga.

connected

connected

The deadline report raises the question: Which Skywalker saga characters will be involved in “The Mandalorian”? Fans have long expected Boba Fett to appear in the series because he’s also a bounty hunter, like the series’ title character. Boba Fett debuted in “Empire Strikes Back” and apparently was killed in “Return of the Jedi”, but the “Star Wars” franchise is known to have revived many characters that fans think are dead (see: Palpatine in “Rise of Skywalker” or Darth Mauls cameo in “Solo”).

“The Mandalorian” takes place between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and the first part of the latest trilogy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. The period means that a gangster like Jabba the Hut would not appear in the band.It is possible that young versions of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo or Leia would appear, but Disney would really cast actors who are not Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in these roles?

While Disney + is also developing an Obi Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor that takes place somewhere between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens”, McGregor is likely to appear in “The Mandalorian” to tease his own show. The Obi Wan series is directed by Deborah Chow, who has directed several episodes of “The Mandalorian”.

The first season of “The Mandalorian” can now be fully streamed on Disney +.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement