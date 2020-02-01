advertisement

Manchester United did not take advantage of the points Chelsea lost in the race for the top four Premier League spots in Wolves ‘0-0 draw on Bruno Fernandes’ debut.

United completed the long-awaited conquest of Portuguese midfielder Fernandes on Wednesday with an order that could total € 80 million.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes as United tried to close the Chelsea gap to four points, but the big money signing couldn’t help smash the wolves in a competitive light after an incident.

The result will do little to improve the mood in Old Trafford. United is sixth in the table, tied with Wolves in seventh and sixth places behind Chelsea, who ended 2-2 in Leicester City on Saturday.

David de Gea played for United for the 300th time and was asked in the 20th minute to knock off a spinning header from Matt Doherty.

The chances were slim and distant after that, though Adama Traore dismissed a promising opening when he lashed the nearby post with options on both sides.

Fernandes, who had fired a shot from a distance, tore Rui Patricio’s palms off the edge of the field as both teams worked forward.

Diogo Jota meandered past Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, but lost its grip at the crucial moment and tamed directly at De Gea.

De Gea had to deliver a better parade after Juan Mata had just fired at the other end to accomplish Raul Jimenez’s near-post attempt as the Mexican had been played through by Traore’s intelligent pass.

Mason Greenwood almost accidentally scored the winning goal. Patricio responded well after substitute player Willy Boly and Conor Coady fended off.

Romain Saiss should have done better with a header from close range than he had the chance to secure the points for the wolves. After Maguire flocked his lines with a late chance, Diogo Dalot headed painfully past the goal with the last significant shot of the game, summarizing yet another frustrating affair for United.

