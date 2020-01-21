advertisement

Manchester United has been accused by the Football Association (FA) of failing to control its players in the 2-0 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool in Anfield on Sunday.

After a header from Virgil van Dijk in the 14th minute, Liverpool thought it would take a second for Roberto Firmino to roll home shortly thereafter. After a VAR check, however, the gate was locked again. Van Dijk was considered a foul on United goalkeeper David De Gea before Firmino’s goal.

Referee Craig Pawson did not blow up initially due to a foul. United’s players – including goalkeeper De Gea, who had received a booking – gathered around the referee before the video review to protest the foul.

Manchester United FC has until Thursday (January 23, 2018) to respond.

The FA has now filed a lawsuit against United and charged the club for violating FA Rule E20 (a). “The club is said to have failed to ensure that its players behave properly in the 26th minute of the Premier League game against Liverpool,” said a statement on the FA spokesman’s official Twitter account.

United has until Thursday to respond to the indictment.

