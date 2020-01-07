advertisement

Manchester United may need to sign some players in the January transfer market, especially in midfield, to prevent their season from worsening.

The Red Devils are in midfield shortly after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTomina.

Both players are confident of a starting XI if they are comfortable, and their injuries have condemned Manchester United to only two central midfielders, although Andreas Pereira may be there.

Fred and Nemanja Matic are the only central midfielders at Manchester United.

Frenchman Paul Pogba is not expected to return until after a minor ankle surgery in late January, and Scott McTomina is expected to wait longer before returning to the team.

Manchester United are paying the price for not replacing Ander Herera and Marouane Jelaine when the two midfielders left the club last year.

They have been linked with many midfielders over the past few months, including Juventus player Emre Kahn, Roma player Nicolas Faniolo and Roma center-back James James Maddison.

According to SkyBet, Emre Kahn is a favorite to join Manchester United 3/1, not matching Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund (7/2).

Chel Ames Madison is the No. 4 favorite to advance to Chelsea (10/1), and Nicolo Giannolo is the No. 1 favorite to Tottenham (6/1).

