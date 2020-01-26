advertisement

Manchester United won 6-0 against third-division side Tranmere Rovers on Sunday to join Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A muddy and shaky place in Prenton Park seemed to be the perfect stage for a shock, but Tranmere was overwhelmed when Harry Maguire’s early blitz removed the disagreement.

Tranmere had beaten Premier League Watford in a repeat on Thursday, but apart from an early pressure surge, it has never been so far on Sunday when United scored five goals before the break.

Diogo Dalot, who like Maguire had not scored a goal all season, scored 2-0 after prevailing in the box and scoring a hard goal before Jesse Lingard’s right foot kick into the post for his second goal of the season lap.

Phil Jones headed from a corner and ended his almost six-year goal drought before Anthony Martial scored a fifth goal shortly before the break.

It was the first time since 2001 that United scored five goals before half-time, and it continued the rush after the break when Mason Greenwood converted a penalty in the 56th minute.

